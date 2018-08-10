Sports, Trending

What Courtois Said At His Unveiling Would Melt Your Heart

The big Belgian recently completed his move to  European champion, Real Madrid. He was unveiled officially yesterday at the Santiago Bernabeu and he had a thing or two to say.

He said he arrived at Chelsea with Peter Cech being number one but he ended up being the first choice.

He equally apologized for leading anti Real Madrid chant during a trophy celebration with local rival Atletico Madrid years ago.

He concluded by saying  I’m very happy and extremely proud to have joined this great club. I’ll give it my all, alongside my teammates, to win titles. I’m going to give everything I’ve got to this badge and this shirt. Hala Madrid!


