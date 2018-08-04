What is wrong with yankari or Obudu? Ben Bruce queries Buhari’s constant UK vacation

Federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has queried president Muhammadu Buhari’s incessant travel abroad. The Senator said the persistent vacation of president Buhai has got to stop, if the country must grow.

The Bayelsa Senator said it would be very difficult for Nigerian leaders to convince others to come to Nigeria, and that the country is safe, if they don’t even vacation here.

The Silverbird group owner advised the President to look into vacationing in Nigeria – like in Obudu, Yankari.

Our President keeps going to Britain for ‘vacation’. Has he ever asked himself how many times the British Prime Minister has come to Nigeria for a vacation? And yet we want growth. How can we grow if we give others what they don’t give to us? What is wrong with Yankari or Obudu? — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 4, 2018

How can we tell foreigners to visit Nigeria when Nigerian leaders wont even vacation in Nigeria? How can we tell the world Nigeria is safe when our leaders move with small armies to protect them from Nigerians? No one will believe in Nigeria if Nigerians dont first believe in her — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 4, 2018

Unlike Nigeria, America’s first policy is to bring business back to America and that is why a billionaire president like Donald Trump who can vacation anywhere will still vacation in America, Bruce said.