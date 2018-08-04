Metro News, Trending

What is wrong with yankari or Obudu? Ben Bruce queries Buhari’s constant UK vacation

Federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has queried president Muhammadu Buhari’s incessant travel abroad. The Senator said the persistent vacation of president Buhai has got to stop, if the country must grow.

The Bayelsa Senator said it would be very difficult for Nigerian leaders to convince others to come to Nigeria, and that the country is safe, if they don’t even vacation here.

The Silverbird group owner advised the President to look into vacationing in Nigeria – like in Obudu, Yankari.

Unlike Nigeria, America’s first policy is to bring business back to America and that is why a billionaire president like Donald Trump who can vacation anywhere will still vacation in America, Bruce said.


You may also like

APC, Presidency bribing senators with N50m to impeach Saraki, Dogara

Former corps member donates clinic to NYSC Camp (Photos)

Senior Pastor Excommunicated For Sleeping With Female Church Members

Woman’s Skin Begins To Peel Away After Getting New Tattoo (Photos)

You Smell Like Toilet; What Billionaire Steve Jobs Told Daughter On His Deathbed

‘I Slept With Her Because She’s Beautiful’, Spiritualist Who Scammed Woman Millions Of Naira

Dangote Truck Kills 10 Persons After Colliding With Bus On Abuja Road (Graphic Photos)

I never wished to be a single mother – Uche Ogbodo

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land declares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *