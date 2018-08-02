Local News

What Leicester Boss Said About Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho After He Scored Against Valencia

Claude Puel, Leicester City manager, has hailed striker, Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian international scored in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly game against Valencia.

Iheanacho netted from a close range in the 11th minute as the game eventually ended 1-1 after the normal regulation time.

The 21-year-old took his tally to two goals in his last two matches in pre-season, having scored against Udinese last weekend.

Puel, however, admitted that Iheanacho was still struggling to attain full fitness.

”I think Iheanacho came back with a good mentality, of course, he cannot play for a long time at the moment with good fitness levels,” Puel told Leicester City’s website.

READ  Large Tumour Growing On Man's Head For The Past 50 Years Finally Removed By Doctors (Photos)

”I’m happy about the mentality of the players. They’ve come back with a good spirit and with a fighting spirit.

”I’m happy about this, but we needed to make attention and protect them with rotation and to work on their fitness step by step.”

Iheanacho did not begin pre-season with The Foxes as he was given an extended break due to his commitments with the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

NYSC Given 7 Days Ultimatum To Provide Documents On Kemi Adeosun’s Certificate

Horrific: Man Gets Toilet Brush Stuck Inside His Skull Through His Eye After Falling In His Bathroom (Photos)

Why Saraki Can’t Shutdown Senate Over Personal Issues – Ndume Tackles Senate President

Bloody End: See The Notorious Armed Robber Gunned Down By Police During Operation In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

First Bank Launches Chat Banking On WhatsApp

Bukola Saraki Under Fire After His Defection From APC To PDP

Breaking News: President Buhari And Service Chiefs In Secret Meeting

BREAKING News: Kwara LG Chairmen, Councillors Defect From APC To PDP

How President Trump Lied 4,229 Times In Just 558 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *