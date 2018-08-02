What Leicester Boss Said About Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho After He Scored Against Valencia

Claude Puel, Leicester City manager, has hailed striker, Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian international scored in Wednesday’s pre-season friendly game against Valencia.

Iheanacho netted from a close range in the 11th minute as the game eventually ended 1-1 after the normal regulation time.

The 21-year-old took his tally to two goals in his last two matches in pre-season, having scored against Udinese last weekend.

Puel, however, admitted that Iheanacho was still struggling to attain full fitness.

”I think Iheanacho came back with a good mentality, of course, he cannot play for a long time at the moment with good fitness levels,” Puel told Leicester City’s website.

”I’m happy about the mentality of the players. They’ve come back with a good spirit and with a fighting spirit.

”I’m happy about this, but we needed to make attention and protect them with rotation and to work on their fitness step by step.”

Iheanacho did not begin pre-season with The Foxes as he was given an extended break due to his commitments with the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

