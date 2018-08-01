What Mourinho Said About Martial’s Future After United’s 2-1 Win Over Real Madrid

Anthony Martial

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has refused to give forward, Anthony Martial assurances about his future at the club after the Red Devils beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the International Champions Cup played on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez opened scoring for United in the 18th minute before Ander Herrera doubled the lead for Mourinho’s men 9 minutes later.

Karim Benzema scored for Madrid in the stoppage time of first half as the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Premier League giants.

Martial left United’s US tour midway to attend the birth of his second child, but angered Mourinho by not rejoining the squad for their final two games.

Speaking to reporters after United beat Madrid, Mourinho was asked if Martial would be leaving the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho parried that question, saying: “Anthony Martial is better for Karen [press officer] to answer if she wants to answer.”

The United boss was asked again if Martial would be part of his squad upon their return to Manchester and he would only say: “I don’t know.”

Mourinho also revealed that Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones are all cutting short their post-World Cup holidays by three days to return to pre-season training.

“We start the Premier League in nine days,” said Mourinho. “These are the players that we have, plus Victor Lindelof, who started training two days ago.

“Plus we have Rashford, Jones and Lukaku because they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holidays, so they’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team.

“And with the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players, I repeat: in the majority of the players, we have a fantastic spirit, we go with everything we have to go to the Premier League.

“Alexis Sanchez is fresh, the way the man is running, I think he is in fantastic condition so let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones.

“They’re not prepared, but they will be back and that’s the spirit we need, because our first two or three weeks in the Premier League are going to be really hard for us because we didn’t prepare for that.”

