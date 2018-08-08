Sports, Trending

What My Pregnant Wife Did After I Told Her I Was Diagnosed With Leukaemia – Carl Ikeme

Former Super Eagles keeper, Carl Ikeme said missing the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia was hard for him to take. Ikeme was diagnosed with leukaemia a few months to the tournament and after his recovery he announced his retirement from the game, with the Nigeria Football Federation offering to make him an assistant coach in the Super Eagles coaching crew.

carl ikeme and wife

“The World Cup was probably a bit more difficult to take. “The World Cup, to me, is the pinnacle of football.

No disrespect to Wolves, because I loved playing every minute for them, but the World Cup is a different stage – they’re the memories you have as a kid. So that was something that I’d knew I’d miss out on and never get the chance to do again.”

The goalkeeper who made 207 appearances for his boyhood club Wolves further spoke about how he revealed the news of his diagnosis to his wife who was then none-month pregnant.

READ  Sunshine Stars Leapfrog Enyimba after Sharks Win

“She was the first person I told. I was obviously upset, as you would be after that sort of news,” Ikeme said.

“I was in shock. I got back home and thought: ‘I need to tell Saba.’ I called her and I couldn’t get it out on the phone, but she knew something was up. “I got back and Saba came in and I told her the news. She was nine months pregnant at the time, due next week. I’ve never seen her cry the way she cried. It was tough.”


You may also like

PDP and some security agents orchestrated yesterday’s show at NASS – presidential aide

INEC Chairman Reveals Who Will Decide Winner Of 2019 Elections

Photos Of ISIS Terrorists Making Bombs Before Launching Attack Which Killed Many

2018 UTME highest scorer from Borno state gets scholarship from Gov. Shettima (PHOTOS)

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada raises alarm after plans to spoil her haircare business is exposed

More photos from the ordination of Sen. Remi Tinubu as a pastor in RCCG

Mompha shows off wads of dollars on Instagram, calls them his “best friend”

Woman tells husband to pay before breastfeeding their baby

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-C after acid bathe threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *