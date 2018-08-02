Local News

What Saraki’s Defection Means To APC – Sagay

 

Professor Itse Sagay

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay has described the exit of Senate president, Bukola Saraki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as good for the party.

He said Saraki had worked against the party since he became Senate president and had been the source of the problem the party had faced.

According to him, the APC would be stronger with Saraki’s exit.

Sagay speaking to Independent said: “It is a cleansing process. To me, with Saraki’s exit, the last bad blood in the APC has been flushed out. So, the APC is strengthened and is not going to be pulled down.

“This man right from the beginning was the source of all the problems of APC. The way he got into the presidency of the senate by subterfuge, by selling off APC’s deputy senate presidency position in senate and then forming alliance with the opposition PDP to torture the government of his own party and betray them left, right and centre.

“He has been a terrible millstone on the neck of APC. So, with his exit, APC will be lighter, stronger and better positioned and be free from internal enemy.”

