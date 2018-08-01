Local News

What Will Happen If Igbos Fail To Support Buhari In 2019 – Kenneth Okonkwo Blows Hot (Video)

Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo at the event

Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor and legal practitioner, has talked about what will happen if the people of the South East region fail to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid.

According to the veteran actor, who is also eyeing the governorship position of Enugu State, the Igbos will continue to wander in the wilderness if they turn their backs against Buhari in 2019.

Speaking at a political gathering in Enugu, the actor cum politician asked Nigerians to file behind President Buhari in the coming election.

He particularly asked people of the South East to support Buhari because if they don’t, they would wander in the wilderness for the next eight years:

READ  Beautiful photos from Wedding event of former Beauty Queen Ijeoma Okafor and her husband

”If the South East shall support any other person for the presidency, they are going to spend the next eight years in the wilderness.

“It has been agreed that it is their turn after President Buhari. Our slogan is Ndigbo for President Buhari 2019 and then President Buhari for Ndigbo 2023,” he said.

Watch the video below:


 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Anna Banner Releases Adorable Photos As Her Daughter Marks Birthday

After 13 Years, Popular TV Presenter, Isha Sesay Resigns From CNN, Gives Reasons

Shocker: Corpse Of Man Tortured To Death Found Inside The Residence Of Ekiti Vigilante Leader

Why Chioma Is Not Driving Her Porsche – Davido Reveals

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State (Photo)

12 Sokoto Lawmakers Abandon Tambuwal, Declare Support For Buhari

APC Lawmakers Planning To Impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki…See Details

Graphic Photos Of Villagers Killed By Armed Men In Fresh Plateau Attack

Saraki’s Wife, Toyin Writes Open Letter To Senators’ Wives Following Husband’s Defection To PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *