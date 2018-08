FC Barcelona would start a new season on Sunday when they take on Sevilla in the Spanish Super cup in Morocco with Messi being named their new captain.

Should Barcelona win Sevilla on Sunday. then Messi would become the most decorated Barcelona player with 33 trophies.

Messi and Andrea Iniesta are tied as both have won 32 trophies with Barcelona and with Iniesta headed to Japan then Messi might just become the most decorated Barcelona player on Sunday if they win Sevilla.