What’s the desperation for? Nigerians react to Atiku’s ‘I’ll do just one term’

It is no longer news that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has declared his intention to run for your come 2019, however he made a rare promise today.

Atiku says he would only stay for one term, should Nigerians vote him in 2019 as president. Atiku, who has earlier promised to dedicate a huge part of yearly allocations to education made it clear, he wouldn’t be like president Muhammadu Buhari who promised to do just one term but now clamouring for a second term.

In his words:

“If I am elected as the President in 2019, I give an undertaking that I would only do one term. Having said that let me remind Nigerians that Buhari also gave such an undertaking in 2011, but he is not living up to it today. My own case will be different. I am prepared to sign an undertaking to do only one term.”

It doesn’t look like, Atiku’s vow hit home where it should with some Nigerians, judging by their reactions.

They berated the former VP’s desperation to become president at all cost, some stated that Nigeria can do well without recycled politicians.

A few reactions below

Atiku Abubakar is now 74years (Official Age).

Please, what in Heavens Name is this Grand-Pa still Looking for as Nigeria's President?

He Claims he Only wants to serve One term.

But we Youths Should say No, but thanks.

We don't need Atiku Abubakar's like again in Government. — Nzekwe Gerald Uchenna (@NzekweGerald) August 12, 2018

At over 70, why do I need to tell lies? I will resist any temptation of second term. I only want a single term. I can sign a bond, I will not renege" Atiku Abubakar Atiku Need Us more than we need him .. — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) August 12, 2018