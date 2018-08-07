“When a woman is treated right, submission comes naturally” – Actress, Lilian Esoro

Actress, Lilian Esoro sends a message to all men who desire submission from their wives in their marriage.

She wrote:

“When a woman is treated right, submission comes naturally. Am I communicating?”

Lilian Esoro okafor is a Nigerian actress,an event planner, and also the GCOO of Goldie Locks hair salon situated in Niger State, Nigeria. The Imo State-born beauty is the youngest in a family of thirty.

She completed her primary and secondary education in katsina. She started off her acting career in 1990 with “Extended Family” and since then she has starred in a couple of soap operas like CLINIC MATTERS a popular family sitcom where she plays the role of Nurse Abigail, a stage play titled ‘Ayetu’, ‘I voted now’, and ‘Strive’.