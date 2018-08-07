Uncategorized

“When a woman is treated right, submission comes naturally” – Actress, Lilian Esoro

Actress, Lilian Esoro sends a message to all men who desire submission from their wives in their marriage.

She wrote:

“When a woman is treated right, submission comes naturally. Am I communicating?”

Lilian Esoro okafor is a Nigerian actress,an event planner, and also the GCOO of Goldie Locks hair salon situated in Niger State, Nigeria. The Imo State-born beauty is the youngest in a family of thirty.

She completed her primary and secondary education in katsina. She started off her acting career in 1990 with “Extended Family” and since then she has starred in a couple of soap operas like CLINIC MATTERS a popular family sitcom where she plays the role of Nurse Abigail, a stage play titled ‘Ayetu’, ‘I voted now’, and ‘Strive’.

READ  Suspected Boko Haram Gunmen Attack Muslim Worshippers In Kano

 

 


Tags

You may also like

Man narrates his experience going on a date with a lady in his mini truck instead of his Benz

Man who trekked from Yola to Abuja for Buhari’s inauguration develops legs injury (Photo)

Woman pregnant for over 4 years, finally puts to bed after her husband left her

The people of daura, Buhari’s hometown are hungry – Emir of Daura cries out

Lagos PRO, Dolapo Badmus Celebrates Birthday With Kirikiri Inmates (Photos)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th August

Godswill Akpabio resigns as Senate minority leader

Ben Bruce urges that Akpabio’s UK, US and Canada visas be seized

Nysc declares 3-day mourning for drowned corpers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *