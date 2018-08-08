Uncategorized, Viral

“When I step out I call for attention” – Bobrisky says as he shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

"When I step out I call for attention" – Bobrisky says as he shows off his curves in figure-hugging dressNigerian self-acclaimed male barbie, Okuneye Idris a.k.a Bobrisky in his latest post on Instagram, said that he calls for attention whenever he steps out.

He made this known to his fans while showing off his curves in figure-hugging dress.

Bobrisky’s curves are lit and decided to show it off well by wearing a figure-hugging dress.

The cross-dresser also made sure to remind his fans how hot he is by writing;

“When I step out I call for attention”

See photos below;

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress and video vixen Cossy Ojiakor has vowed to bring out the man in popular male cross-dresser, Bobrisky. (Read here)


