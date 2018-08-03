Entertainment

“When it comes to relationships, Yoruba boys are too lousy, Igbo boys are coded and cool to date” – Ex beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu says

Former beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu has taken to social media to narrate her experience after dating a Yoruba guy and an Igbo guy, saying that Igbo boys are coded and cool to date.

The former Miss Charismatic pointed out that most Yoruba guys are very noisy and that they talk more than some women and after dating a Yoruba guy for just just 2 months, the relationship came to shambles because of his lousy and talker-thief nature.

READ  Julius Agwu began Hawking Pap at the age of six : Mom

She revealed that she equally dated the Igbo guy shortly after the Yoruba guy for 2 years and no one got to know about their relationship as he was so coded and mature about it.

Read her post on her Snapchat;


You may also like

Mikel Obi’s girlfriend, Olga denies allegation that he is not helping his family

Teebillz Promotes Tiwa Savage’s New Song On His Instagram Page Despite Divorce

Dele Momodu hosts Linda Ikeji and her mum to ‘pre-delivery baby’ dinner in Atlanta (photos)

Blac Chyna responds after her mum called her teenage boo, YBN Almighty a little chimpanzee

“Performing with Lagbaja was a milestone” – Simi

“I am the storm” – Cee-c declares publicly

Bobrisky says he’s growing breasts to support his twerking movement

“Why Chioma Is So Special” – Davido

Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *