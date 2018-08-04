Local News

Why Akpabio Is Threatening To Dump PDP – Source

Senator Godswill Akpabio

A source in the Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed that the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is considering leaving the party.

Some media organisations (not PUNCH) had reported on Friday that Akpabio met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Aso Rock for two hours and that the senator was planning to leave the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The source, however, claimed that Akpabio was considering leaving the PDP because the APC—led government was threatening to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against him if he did not work to deliver his state, Akwa Ibom, for the ruling party in 2019.

The close party source said, “What is happening is that the APC has threatened to deal with him, using the EFCC and he doesn’t want that at all.

“Although, we are all pleading with him not to leave the party (PDP), but he is afraid. He doesn’t want to be in EFCC’s net at all. He is really under pressure but we hope that he would listen to us.”

Senator Nelson Effiong from Akwa Ibom South had in 2017 joined the APC from the PDP.

