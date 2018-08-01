Local News

Why Chioma Is Not Driving Her Porsche – Davido Reveals

 

Davido and Chioma

Superstar singer, Davido has explained why his girlfriend, Chioma is not driving her Porsche car.

While replying the comment of a cynic of Instagram, the father of two revealed she can’t drive ye.

“Sorry my woman can’t drive yet. Plus she hate the attention and only uses my driver when she need to use the car and I haven’t had time to teach her how to drive. But may be a driver will do… U can apply” he said.

It would be recalled that Lagosians have been questioning why Chioma – the cook hasn’t been seen with the car rumoured to be N45 million. The pop star, some months back surprised his lovely girlfriend with a brand new Porsche on her birthday.

