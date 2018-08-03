Why EFCC Postponed My Interrogation – Ike Ekweremadu

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, who had earlier honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has opened up on why his interrogation was postponed.

Ike Ekweremadu

While speaking to PREMIUM Times on Friday, the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) agreed to delay his interrogation that began on Tuesday after he told investigators he was “not feeling well.”

Recall that TORI News had reported that the Senator was grilled by anti-graft detectives on allegations of conspiracy, illicit asset purchases and money laundering from Tuesday morning until late evening, and was released on administrative bail and scheduled to return on Wednesday morning for continuous interrogation.

Ekweremadu’s spokesperson, Uche Anichukwu said in a Friday morning statement that although he returned to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday as directed, he quickly sought a leave to attend to his health which suddenly became fragile between Tuesday night when he concluded his first day of questioning and Wednesday morning,

Uche was responding to reports that his principal took ill after developing a high blood pressure under blistering interrogation by EFCC detectives on Wednesday.

He said: “There was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional “facts” that purportedly triggered his blood pressure.”

He slammed the reports as an “orchestrated media trial”, adding that Mr Ekweremadu was able to convince EFCC doctors that he was too indisposed to be interrogated. “It was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.”

A spokesperson for the EFCC did not immediately return requests for comments Friday morning.