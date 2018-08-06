Why I added Omosexy to my name – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed the reason she added Omosexy to her name.

In a question and answer session with her fans, the actress mentioned that it was the work of her husband and she doesn’t seem to care what people will say about that.



She said;

“My husband added ‘Omosexy’ to my name. I didn’t mind what people would perceive of me because of the name. People will always fall in line with what you present ultimately.”

She also disclosed the reason behind her absence in movie scenes:

“Most can’t afford me, some can’t afford what it takes to have me on set. It is a new terrain, all will balance out soon.”

Omotola will not be the first Nigerian actor to have mentioned that inability of the current crop of producers to afford their services.



Her colleague Jim Iyke was once questioned as well on his absence in the Industry and he responded saying he is just too expensive for the local set of producers.

Both Omotola and Jim Iyke can be considered as veterans in the Nollywood Industry and it is not quite uncommon to see experienced actors trying to put a high price tag on themselves, especially when they have got multi-million Naira endorsements from corporate firms.