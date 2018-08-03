Why I Love Igbo Men Than Yoruba Guys – Ex-beauty Queen Opens Up

Ronke Tiamiyu

A former Nigerian beauty queen identified as Ronke Tiamiyu, has taken to her social media page to reveal why she will always fall in love with an Igbo man rather than a guy from her tribe – Yoruba.

Ronke, fondly called Roney who disclosed that Igbo guys are coded and cool to date but a Yoruba man is the opposite, shared her experience with a man from her tribe where the relationship barely lasted two months.

She revealed further that she once dated a Yoruba guy who turned out to be very lousy. Despite wanting to keep their relationship on a low-key, the man already announced to all those who wished to listen that they were dating. This obviously did not go down well with her and the relationship ended shortly after.

Tiamiyu’s Snapchat post reads: “Seriously I think Yoruba boys talk too much, no offense. I dated an Igbo boy in that same Lagos for 2 years plus and nobody hear am, just few of his close friends, the Yoruba boy I dated after him under a week, the relationship was the talk of the town.

“I was shook cos me I was still forming coded, as we both agreed to keep it on d low, he told everyone that cared to know and the relationship did not even last for 2 months, not being tribalistic but some Yoruba boys talk way more than women.

“I love my relationship on the low, impress me and not the street, if I ever flaunt my man, just know I have reached my final bus stop, maybe on our introduction or traditional marriage not even engagement.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria