Why I Rejected Chelsea To Join AC Milan – Higuain

Argentina forward, Hugain has explained why he ignored advances from Chelsea FC to sign for the Italian giant, AC Milan.
 

Gonzalo Higuain has suggested that Maurizio Sarri wanted to sign him for Chelsea, but the lack of enthusiasm from the Blues as a whole meant he chose against moving to Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine joined the Rossoneri on loan earlier this week, and claims he could have moved to the Blues had they shown such commitment Chelsea held talks with Juve over the possibility of signing Higuain, along with defender Daniele Rugani, with the Argentina international surplus to requirements following the Italian club’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“In total sincerity, the esteem I have for Sarri is huge but he was the only who wanted me.

“Here at Milan everyone wanted me, and this is why I made my choice to come here,” he said at a press conference.

