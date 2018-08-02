Why I Sold My Daughter’s Child – Pregnant Grandmother

Mrs Ekaette Obot and her daughter, Blessing Okon

A grandmother identified as Ekaette Obot, who allegedly stole and sold her granddaughter for N200,000, has been apprehended by operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

According to PUNCH, Obot claimed she sold the child to free her daughter, Blessing Okon (18) of burden.

While parading the suspect in Uyo on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said that Obot, who is also pregnant, told the police that as soon as she was delivered of the baby, she would sell it.

He said, “This is the mother to this lady. As soon as her daughter gave birth she sold the child for N200, 000. She is pregnant and she is saying that as soon as she puts to bed, she is going to sell her own baby also.”

