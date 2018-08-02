Local News

Why I Sold My Daughter’s Child – Pregnant Grandmother

 

Mrs Ekaette Obot and her daughter, Blessing Okon

A grandmother identified as Ekaette Obot, who allegedly stole and sold her granddaughter for N200,000, has been apprehended by operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

According to PUNCH, Obot claimed she sold the child to free her daughter, Blessing Okon (18) of burden.

While parading the suspect in Uyo on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, said that Obot, who is also pregnant, told the police that as soon as she was delivered of the baby, she would sell it.

READ  Late actress, Aisha Abimbola to be buried today in Canada

He said, “This is the mother to this lady. As soon as her daughter gave birth she sold the child for N200, 000. She is pregnant and she is saying that as soon as she puts to bed, she is going to sell her own baby also.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Lawyers Speak On Legality Of Saraki’s Defection

Heroic: How A Young Contractor Died After Rescuing 13 Persons In Rivers Boat Accident (Photo)

How Saraki Rushed His Exit Announcement To Avoid Expulsion By APC

Photo Of 38-Year-Old Nigerian Man Declared Wanted In The UK

Bayelsa To Pay Pregnant Women Living In The State N3,000 Monthly Allowance

Akwa Ibom Judge Escapes Death After Being Attacked For Sentencing Kidnappers To Death

President Buhari Elected New ECOWAS Chairman

Saraki Has Returned To His Vomit – Buhari’s Aides, Lauretta Onochie, Festus Keyamo React To Defection

Sweet Woman: Actress Halima Abubakar Looks Radiant In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *