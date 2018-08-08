Why I won’t quit as Senate President – Senator Bukola Saraki opens up

Senate President Bukola Saraki while addressing a World press Conference on Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), has stated that he will not yield to calls for him to leave his post.

Since he announced his defection from the APC, the ruling party has been calling on Mr Saraki to leave the post since his new party, PDP, does not have a majority in the Senate.

Reacting to this on Wednesday, Mr Saraki insisted he will remain in his position so long as he enjoys the support of his colleagues who elected him.

“I will not give in (to pressure). I will not. I was elected by members,” he responded to a question on his plan on calls for his removal.

Mr Saraki said he was not desperate for power, and will not cling on to his position should he lose the confidence of his people.

Mr Saraki said if two-thirds of senators passed a vote of no confidence in him, he would honourably bow out. He urged Nigerians not to be under any illusion that he was a power monger as being peddled by his critics.

Mr Saraki also said Speaker Yakubu Dogara would also step down if substantial majority of members of the House of Representatives withdraw their support for him.