Trending

‘Why I Would Rather Remain My Father’s Girl’ – Young Lady Reveals

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal why she would lover to remain her daddy’s girl. According to Nelly Anders, she’s scared of falling in love because her heart is fragile and easily broken, hence the option of remaining her dad’s girl.

The Lagos babe said that rather than become a toy in a guy’s hand, she would rather be single and be her daddy’s girl.

She took to Facebook to write; Am damn scared of falling in love. I hate heartbreaks…i rather remain my dad’s girl than become a toy In a guy’s hands… My heart is too tender… Easily broken.


You may also like

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Huawei is selling more smartphones than Apple

Pastor’s Son Reportedly Commits Suicide After Girlfriend Got Engaged To Her Lover

Worst Miss In Football History? See What Happened Between Player And Goalkeeper

Man Arrested For Killing His Wife After Quarrel In Anambra State

Depressed Young Man Kills Himself On Facebook Live After Wife Left Him

‘Men, don’t depend on beauty, many ladies move around with ‘packaged beauty’ – Mike Bamiloye

APC orders Bukola Saraki to resign as Senate President

Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *