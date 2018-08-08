Why it appears Davido bought Instagram followers

Last week, reports went viral that Davido’s over seven million followers on Instagram might have been cloned or fake followers. This was based on an accusation by two Instagram users, @kinglucyy and @amarabiish, who said that the total number of ‘comments’ shown on Davido’s Instagram page don’t tally with actual number of ‘comments’ displayed.

Reactions to the accusation have been streaming in, in defence of the Nigerian pop idol. An artiste manager, Babatunde Oyebode, popularly known as Baudex in the entertainment circles has told Vanguard Ripples in a chat that the two Instagram users who went to a great deal of trouble to count the number of ‘comments’ displayed on Davido’s Instagram page against the number of actual ‘comment’ on the page are wrongly guarded because of their inadequacy of the knowledge of how the Instagram works.

“The point those users made was out of ignorance. They said Instagram shows that Davido has 1000 comments, meanwhile he took his time to count those comments by himself and he counted only 217 or something and he said because of that, it means Davido bought followers, it does not make sense.

This is how the algorithm works, the same thing happens to every celebrity Instagram, it happens to me also, where one can’t count every comment that was posted. This is because I use this Instagram comment option that allows me to filter the comments that people see.

If I don’t want any of my followers to see comments that have vulgar words or spam comments, I would ask Instagram not to show comments that have such words in it, these comments still counts as part of my comments but they just can’t be seen.

All you have to do is go to settings, comment controls, then you will see where you can filter the comments, then you will see ‘hide offensive comments’ and that will automatically hide comments that may be offensive from your post, then manual filter where you could add any set of words that you don’t like.

For me, I don’t like people asking me to follow them, so I added follow to my words, so, if you ask me to ‘follow’, it will not show on my page but will still count as a comment on my page,” he added.