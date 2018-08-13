Football, Trending

Why Now Is The Time For Juventus To Win The Champions League – Massimiliano Allegri

The Italian season starts this weekend and Juventus are already setting their blue prints for the season ahead.

They already have some new additions like  Can, Joao Cancelo, Leonardo, Spinazzola and Ronaldo who is a proven Champions League winner for two clubs.

He is also the leading scorer in the competition and even at one point in time said the Champions League is his best competition.

The head coach Massimiliano Allegri, why addressing newsmen after a training session yesterday enumerated why he feels now is the time for them to claim the champion League that has eluded them since 1996.

What he said below.

  • There team has improved with the addition of players  Ronaldo, Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Spinazzola and Leonardo Bonucci.
  • Juventus have tasted the final twice in three seasons only to be beaten by a Spanish team and they now have a Spanish top player in their rank.
  • They have the champions league highest goal scorer in their team now.

