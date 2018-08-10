Sports, Trending

Why Pogba Might Want To Leave Manchester United

Paul Pogba who was a pivotal figure for the France national side at the just concluded World cup resumed training on Monday with Manchester united amidst rumor of exit. Although the transfer window has closed in England but  still opened for most Europe’s major league until August 31. As a result, it is still possible for him to leave with Barcelona being the front runner. Below are reasons why he might be weighing his options.

  • His frost relationship with Mourinho; We saw a clearly different Pogba at the World cup compared to what we see at Manchester United. He might feel mourinho does not know how to get the best out of him and hence a move might be on his card.
  • He would want to win silver wares with Manchester united appearing not serious with wanting to match the elites in terms of transfer.
