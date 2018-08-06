Politics, Trending

Why Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom’s defection mean nothing to PMB

The All Progressives Congress, APC has stated that the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki has no effect on President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

The ruling party stressed that Saraki’s political popularity is limited to Kwara state, where he was once a governor.

APC also emphasised that Saraki has no power to determine what happens in Kogi state and North Central.

The party stated this via it’s Twitter handle on Monday.

Here are 4 things APC has to say about the defections.

1.Saraki’s relevance is only to Kwara

2.Even Kwara is undeveloped

3.On Tambuwal’s defection

4.On Ortom’s defection


