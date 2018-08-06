Why Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom’s defection mean nothing to PMB

The All Progressives Congress, APC has stated that the defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki has no effect on President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

The ruling party stressed that Saraki’s political popularity is limited to Kwara state, where he was once a governor.

APC also emphasised that Saraki has no power to determine what happens in Kogi state and North Central.

The party stated this via it’s Twitter handle on Monday.

Here are 4 things APC has to say about the defections.

1.Saraki’s relevance is only to Kwara

The defections will not affect @MBuhari re-election. It is public knowledge that @bukolasaraki popularity is limited to @kwaragovt. He does not have any power to determine what happens in Kogi or other North Central states where @MBuhari still enjoys massive support.

1/5 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 6, 2018

2.Even Kwara is undeveloped

has to contend with agitations from stakeholders questioning what he has done for the state in the last 15 years. Recall when Offa robbery occurred, there was no Armoured Personnel Carrier to confront the robbers. That shows lack of development in the state.

2/5 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 6, 2018

3.On Tambuwal’s defection

When you talk of @AWTambuwal, it is a known fact that he is not in control of Sokoto State. @WamakkoAliyu on whose structure he used to become Governor, is still with us. You have seen what happened when Wamakko visited Sokoto on Saturday.

3/5 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) August 6, 2018

4.On Ortom’s defection