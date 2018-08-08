“Why We Prefer Married Men” – Abuja Sex Workers

Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the parties involved.

Several efforts have been made by successive Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administrations to cut the wings of the commercial sex workers in different parts of Abuja but to no avail because of the caliber of persons involved and the sponsors of sex workers.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP), and other health based organizations have raised the alarm repeatedly as regards the negative effects of such to health and dangers/risks involved in the business. The warnings seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

NAPTIP had at different forums used rescued victims and pictorial illustrations to drive the campaign against the business but, perhaps, poverty, lack of care or peer influence, could have forced more into the business.

Being the seat of power and epicenter of political activities, Abuja plays host to businessmen, politicians, diplomats and several other high profile dignitaries from Nigeria and beyond.

In addition, it plays host to thousands of beautiful young ladies who have assumed the critical position of providing sexual relief for these people who are on business trips, while the sex workers make fortunes.

They have strong connections and know themselves. They appear corporate, gentle and responsible during the day and assume a different being at night. During the day, they identify good locations, hunt get their targets and strike.

The business, has apparently gone digital with the aid of the 21st century technology.

Operational style and targets have equally changed significantly. Many of these “women of low virtue” confessed to Daily Sun that they prefer to have this romantic affair with married men than single men for some obvious reasons.

One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them:

“But in dealing with these married men, one needs to be very careful and patient. They don’t expect calls from you.

Rather, they do the calling anytime they need you and they could even leave at the middle of the act to attend to other important businesses. I could simply believe that we are less important to them. They are simply after the fun just the way we are after their money.”

A Cameroonian, Jumia, corroborated this position. Even though she does “romantic business” with single men, she prefers such businesses with married men because of the high yield.

She confessed that she puts in her best to satisfy married men whenever they demand for her services. She observed that most of them do extra marital affairs just to have a change of sexual experience.

She said most women have taken their love and care away from their husbands and shifted it to their children: “That greatly contributed in pushing the men away from their wives. These men need time, attention and not verbal attacks and nagging.

“I always ensure they have maximum fun through different sexual styles that I know most married women can’t meet up with.

That makes it difficult for any man that crosses my path to stop calling.”

Another lady, Lady White, who resides in Garki, Abuja, said apart from appreciating her with good pay, the married men are also considerate and “they handle one with care. We hangout, club and travel together.

Most need someone that would give them attention which I provide to the fullest.” But for single men: “They would want to finish their lives on you. They demand for terrible styles with low pay or even end up with stories in many cases.”

Meanwhile, a taxi driver, Kenneth, confessed that he is a regular visitor to major commercial sex points in Abuja. He said there are many reasons married men rise sex workers. One of them is that most times, the sex workers are full of excitement and fun to be with unlike his nagging wife at home.

He agreed that some men are not getting the attention they needed from their wives at home and that forced them to seek for it elsewhere.