Wizkid flashes the release date for his ‘Made In Lagos’ album

Award winning singer, Wizkid has taken to his twitter account to flash the release date for his highly anticipated album ‘Made In Lagos’.

On this day August 7, 2018, the singer made a post which he quickly deleted and fans think it might be the release date for his upcoming album.

Months ago Wizkid announced during an interview after his sold-out concert at the London O2 Arena, that there was a 10-track album on the way with no additional features. He declared that the project will be “just pure Wizkid”.

‘Made in Lagos’ if and when eventually released will be his fourth album released since his 2011 debut album, ‘Superstar’. We can’t wait for the release as the album is set to blow the minds of his fans and even music lovers generally.


