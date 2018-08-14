“Wizkid is Africa’s hottest pop star” – Vogue Magazine declares

Vogue Magazine has taken to their twitter page to declare Award winning singer, Wizkid the Africa’s hottest pop star after the launch of his Pop Shop in New York, United States of America.

Amidst all the controversial opinions on who the best and hottest pop star might be in Africa between Wizkid and Davido, the popular magazine has just made their choice.

Read report below as gathered from Vogue:

“This past Saturday, Wizkid—currently Africa’s hottest pop star by almost any measure—unveiled his new capsule collection with a takeover of Reign in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Better known as a destination for hard-to-find Y-3 gear, the New York City streetwear shop was remade, floor to ceiling, in Wizkid’s image for the pop-up, complete with a glass dome emblazoned with “Starboy” (the name of the new collection, as well as Wizkid’s music imprint and longtime nickname).

From this futuristic perch, the Starboy himself performed and posed for a veritable flash mob of devotees. “For me, when I dropped my last project, I just felt it was time to do something for my fans, so they could have almost like, a piece of me,” explained Wizkid, unwinding from the impromptu concert in the shop’s secluded backyard.

“I sat down with my team, and we did a couple designs, we designed some shirts and some bandanas, and we just decided to put it up for the fans—something we intend to do like every three months, put out new collections.”

Afrobeats, a scene centered in Lagos, fuses the melodic sense of West African Highlife and Palm-wine music with a range of Black Atlantic sounds, including dancehall, Soca, and U.K. soul, to arrive at a truly Pan-African pop place.

(In fact Wizkid and some other Nigerian artists describe the movement as “Afropop” and avoid the term “Afrobeats,” which was coined in the U.K. to describe the emerging sound). Lest those new to it underestimate the street value of a piece of Wizkid—the genre’s undisputed king—the shop was jam-packed with hundreds of die-hard fans feverishly snapping pics and exuding Beatlemania-levels of nervous energy at being so close to their idol (he generally performs at arena-size venues in New York and London).

They were also ready to scream the words to every song he performed, from his international crossover “Ojuelegba” (which inspired Drake and Skepta to jump on a remix) to more recent hits like “Soco.” Though the crowd strongly represented the West African diaspora, it was sprinkled with faces from all over the world, including shoppers from Europe and Asia, who also showed interest in getting their hands on the exclusive gear.

The collection, which includes a Starboy-branded tour jacket–style bomber and a Made in Lagos green and purple gradient tee, is admirably minimal, given the ubiquity of splashier West African prints and Black Panther knockoffs over the last year or two.

Interpolating Wizkid’s brand with subtle references to classic rock memorabilia and pop culture (the Made in Lagos design, for instance, has a distinct Lost in Space feel that echoes the Star Trek–inspired font of the Starboy logo), resulting in pieces that pair as easily with a Bape hoodie as a Bad Brains tee.

As he tells it, the star only had two criteria for his creative team when they brainstormed the look: “One: simple and two: fresh. It has to have a more universal appeal to it. Something you can be proud wearing—not just as a Starboy fan but proud being an African,” he said. “But I also want people around the world to be able to wear it.

Even if you’re not from Lagos, it should be fashionable enough for you to just throw it on. I want people to look back and be like, Yo, I had that Wizkid T-shirt when it dropped.”