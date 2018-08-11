Trending

Wizkid Is Opening a Star Boy Pop-Up Shop This Month in New York!

Fans are celebrating because Wizkid has taken to his social media to announce he’s hosting a pop-up shop for his new Star Boy clothing collection. And this will be a superb place for fans, who hate buying stuff online.

The singer made the big announcement on Instagram today and also shared photos showing that the shop is ready to be launched.

And like other celebrity pop-up shops, Wizkid already stocked his with branded tees and sweat shirts and pants, and other paraphernalia he’s yet to name.

Presently, he has only one pop-up on 807 Washington Street in New York City; fans are hoping that more will pop up in other places.

 

READ  June 12 fixed for the hearing of 26 months unpaid Salaries

Swipe to see all the photos below.


