Wizkid Teases Fans With Release Date For ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Nigerian Singer Wizkid took to Twitter early this morning, August 7, 2018, to reveal what fans think might be the release date for his upcoming album to his fans but has since deleted the post from his page.

He had tweeted:

Months ago Wizkid announced during an interview after his sold-out concert at the London O2 Arena, that there was a 10-track album on the way with no additional features. He declared that the project will be “just pure Wizkid”.

‘Made in Lagos’ if and when eventually released will be his fourth album released since his 2011 debut album, ‘Superstar’. We can’t wait for the release as the album is set to blow the minds of his fans and even music lovers generally.


