Wizkid’s 3rd Baby Mama Flaunts Her Benz G Wagon In New Adorable Photo With Son

Jada Pollock and Zion

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock flaunts her Benz G wagon in new adorable photo with son, Zion.

It appears she has been out of town in recent times and just returned to her base, Carlifornia in the U.S. She posed beside her exotic SUV and raised her adorable child up in the photo.

The picture came with a short note; “California how I have missed YOU”

Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid remains an unmarried man with three children from three different women.

