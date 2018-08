Pollock flaunting her son

Wizkid’s baby mama and former manager, Jada Pollock, has flaunted her cute son alongside her expensive Benz G-Wagon in new adorable photo.

Pollock who has been in a quiet relationship with Wizkid showed her taste for luxury things. She carried her cute boy up while posing near the powerful car.

The 34 year old also has a Maserati valued at a staggering $67,850.

