Wole Soyinka accuses Obasanjo of awarding oil blocks in return for s.ex, calls him a ‘degenerate liar’

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a degenerate, liar, predator and sadist, challenging him to swear that he never awarded oil blocks in return for s.exual gratification during his reign as head of Nigeria’s affairs.

Soyinka revealed this in his Interventions VIII series, titled: ‘Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?’ meaning “Gani’s Unfinished Business,” launched recently in Lagos where he said Obasanjo knows him so well that he does not make accusations lightly and that he despises snide insinuations.

I now challenge you (Obasanjo) to search your soul, very deeply, and swear to this nation that you never awarded oil blocks in return for s.exual gratification. I do not make accusations lightly and I despise snide insinuations. I believe you know me well enough. And I am no prude, I am not a hypocrite of s.exual desire, nor am I interested in the seamy side of Power. Take your time, think deeply and remember that each day brings you closer and closer to your Maker and the Day of Judgment-going by your own professions.

If I denounce you (Obasanjo) as a degenerate in need of help, remember that I do not require fiction. Verifiable truth is solemnly at my disposal. I do not concoct a thousand snipers for a thousand listed enemies of governance-one of the most impudent egregious fantasies ever manufactured by a former ruler, simply to destroy a successor and persuade oneself that one is a maker and breaker of governments.



Soyinka also said that under Obasanjo’s watch, and with proven collaboration, an elected governor was kidnapped, locked in a toilet and held there under duress to force him to sign cheques on the state treasury, saying that he escaped confinement, thanks to a sympathetic policeman, but the state went up in flames. The state radio and television houses were torched. The House of Assembly and the law courts my own special preserve-were vandalized. Who did you say was President at that time?

Soyinka also made reference to a letter written to Obasanjo by Col. Abubakar Umar, in which the former military governor accused Obasanjo of awarding oil block indiscriminately and illegally.