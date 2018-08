A woman who was seeking for the fruit of the womb for more than a decade, has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her quadruplets who recently turned two year old.

Chioma Agada, who is based in Lagos state, took delivery of four adorable kids after 15 years of childlessness.

Sharing lovely photos of the kids on her facebook page, she wrote,

“Dear mummy’s today is my quadruplets second birthday after 15years of waiting, please pray for us and wish us well.”

