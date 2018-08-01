Local News

Woman Disgraced In Abuja After Being Caught For Reportedly Stealing N22,000 (Photos)

A young woman has been apprehended by the residents of Abaji area of the federal capital, Abuja, after she reportedly stole some money belonging to a nursing mother.
 

The suspect kneeling 

The young lady who is pictured above on her knees, was reportedly caught at a market in the Abaji area of Abuja after she stole the sum of N22,000 from the woman in the photo seen breast feeding her child.

According to online reports, the money was recovered from her and she was subsequently handed over to the police by the chief of Abaji market.

See more photos below;

