Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Anambra State

It was jubilation galore in Awka, yesterday, when a woman from Abia State, Mrs Ifeoma Ogbonnaya, was delivered of quintuplets at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Immediately the news got out, many trooped to have a glimpse, but were disappointed as the babies were moved into the incubator. The quintuplets, three boys and two girls, weighed 2.15k, 2.15kg 2kg, 1.8kg and 1.8kg, respectively.

The father of the quintuplets, Mr. Nwaka Ogbonnaya, 38, was overwhelmed with joy but expressed fears about his ability to shoulder the responsibility. He called for government assistance to ensure the five children are adequately taken care of and noted that God answered their prayers according to their wish.

