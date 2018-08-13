Woman robbed and raped in Lekki by her Facebook lover and friends

A woman has been rescued after she was robbed and gang-raped off the road in Lekki, Lagos when she was out on a date with a Facebook friend. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Lagos State police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, revealed how the woman (names withheld) connected with the Facebook friend in July 2018.

The Facebook friend, who was described by the police as a rapist and armed robber was identified as one Richard Samuel Gbenga.

Oti said: “They interacted a couple of times, getting to know each other. However, on August 4, 2018, the said Richard Samuel Gbenga invited the young woman for a dinner and she accepted. She further told him where they would meet before taking off for the dinner.

“The suspect arrived at the agreed take-off point in a Toyota Camry saloon car registration number JJJ 406 DL driven by one Ayo Salau, a member of his robbery gang.

“On their way to Lekki, they pulled over at a lonely spot. Armed with cutlasses, they ordered her to take off clothes or be killed. Seeing she was Unclad, they took turns to rape her after which they robbed her of her wristwatch and cash.

“The moment the hoodlums left, the victim raised the alarm and gave a description of their car. Police operatives attached to Maroko Division were alerted and immediately they laid an ambush for the fleeing criminals.

“As soon as the police operatives stopped their vehicle, the criminals took to their heels. The officers chased them and arrested Ayo Salau Yusuf while his partner in crime, Richard Samuel Gbenga, escaped.

“The suspect had since been identified by the victim and he confessed to having committed the crime. He added that his fleeing partner recruited him for the job.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, cautions the youths especially young women to beware of people who may use the social media to take advantage of them. He assures that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with the fleeing suspect.”