Woman with two wombs delivered of a baby in each womb (Photos)

A woman who was unaware she had a ‘heart-shaped’ uterus until she became pregnant with her babies has just been delivered of a set of twins.

According to Metro.co.uk, Jennifer Ashwood, 31, and her husband Andrew House found out they were expecting twins in December 2017.

Two months later it was revealed she was suffering from bicornuate uterus, a condition where a woman has two wombs. They were told that both babies were growing in separate wombs.

Jennifer became pregnant with twins when one egg was released into each uterus – and they were both successfully fertilised at the same time.

Doctors told Jennifer and fiancé Andrew House the chances of having twins in this way was one-in-500 million.

The family, including eight-year-old Millie, are now all home in Camborne, Cornwall, and getting to grips with their two new members.

Jennifer, a care coordinator, said: ‘To have the two uterus’ is rare in itself, but to have an egg in both, then those to be fertilised, and then for both eggs to be in the right part, it’s a bit of a miracle.

In January 2018 they found out she had a uterine abnormality, and doctors revealed in February she had a complete bicornuate uterus with a baby in each side.

A bicornuate womb is heart-shaped and women have no extra difficulties with conception, but there is a slightly higher risk of miscarriage and preterm birth.

In most cases women with the condition will only carry one baby in one uterus.