Worst Miss In Football History? See What Happened Between Player And Goalkeeper

In a video that has re-surfaced from a 2013 clash between MC Alger and CR Belouizdad, fans could hardly believe the comedy of errors they were treated to.

With MC Alger heading into the break 1-0 up, they had the perfect chance to double their lead and all-but seal victory ahead of the second half.

And they would have done had it not been for forward Ali Sami Yachir, 33, – who sent the commentator into a fit of laughter.

CR Belouizdad shot-stopper Ahmed Walid Chouih was left red-faced after falling over the ball after receiving a comfortable backpass from his team-mate.

But his blushes were spared after Yachir – who latched onto the ball inside the area – somehow missed the target from eight yards out.

He immediately looked to the ground before raising his arms to apologise to his team-mates.

Former Montpellier ace Yachir – who won the Algerian Cup with MC Alger in 2014 – was offloaded in 2015 to second division side ASO Chlef.

Watch Video Below;