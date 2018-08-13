“Y’all Should Thank Me For Leaking Wizkid’s Song”- Ycee

Not too long ago, Starboy CEO, Wizkid had 3 of his tracks leaked for free download on the internet. These songs were; Lagos Vibes, Aphrodisiac and High Grade featuring American rapper, Ty Dollar Sign.

In a new video by Ycee, the rapper subtly revealed that he was responsible for leaking the song, Lagos Vibes. Ycee posted a video on his Insta story with the caption ‘YALL GOTTA THANK ME FOR THIS SONG LEAKING’ as he jammed the song playing in the background.

Does this mean he truly leaked the song?

See the video below.