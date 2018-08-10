Uncategorized, Viral

Yemi Alade To Headline Essence Style Event Alongside Teyana Taylor In New York

Nigerian superstar diva Yemi Alade is set to headline the 2018 Essence Street Style Block Party. The Johnny showstopper is best known for her musical prowess as well as her unparalleled sense of style.

Alongside her American counterpart Teyana Taylor, Yemi Alade will be bringing her plethora of high-energy hit songs to Brooklyn on the 9th of September from 12PM to 7PM. The Afro-Pop songstress has had an amazing year so far riding off the success of her last album, Black Magic which was dropped late 2017. Since then, she has released major bangers like How I FeelBum Bum (remix)Elele and most recently Oh My Gosh.

READ  Ports Reforms: Govt Tackles Vested Interests

The 2018 Essence Street Style Block Party will be hosted by Amanda Seales with contributions from supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer/chef Kelis and style influencer Kellie Brown. The performer who is currently in Hiati as part of her “Black Magic World Tour” took to her social media to confirm that she will be indeed present with her Ova Sabi band to perform at the event, by sharing a post from Essence’s social media.


Tags

You may also like

Shocking details on why Presidency fired DSS boss

Lady who blocked her ex-boyfriend from reaching her since 2013 is heartbroken after finding out he died last year

Glamour As Celebrities Grace Chief (Mrs) Faith Ikuku’s 30th Birthday Party (Photos)

New Video: Davido – Nwa Baby

How I gained admission into US university without WAEC result – Senator Ademola Adeleke explains

Full nominees list for AFRIMMA 2018 Awards & Music Festival

Actress Ini Edo sparks engagement rumours after she shows off massive ring (PHOTOS)

Between Okon Lagos, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Desmond Elliot ahead of the 2019 election

You’re the biggest hypocrite – Fans slam Toke Makinwa over nude ad (Screenshots)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *