Politics, Trending

You have zero tolerance for corruption yet Akpabio is now APC Akwa Ibom state chairman – Omokri to Buhari


It is no longer news that the Former senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio has a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Akpabio, who resigned his position as minority leader after he decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP was said to have diverted N100bn state funds for unknown reasons.

However, yesterday during the APC rally in Akwa Ibom state to welcome Akpabio to the party, the National chairman of the party announced Akpabio as the new party chairman of the state.

This decision sparked a serious debate among Nigerians as they wondered why ‘an intolerant to corruption’ president Muhammadu Buhari will assent to such.

One major critic, Reno Omokri, a self acclaimed ‘ruffler’ of president Buhari’s feathers says it is hard to understand why a President that claims to hate corruption would make Akpabio, a state chairman of his party.

Mr Omokri said Akpabio and the EFCC have both admitted that there is a corruption case, yet Buhari, Tinubu and Oshiomhole met to crown him state Chairman of APC.

He wrote:


