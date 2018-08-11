Trending, Uncategorized

‘You look like a bag of beans, even prayers cannot remove your fat’ – Singer Teni’s mom body shames her (VIDEO)


Nigeria’s rave of the moment, Teniola Apata AKA Tenientertainer has just shared a hilarious video of her mother ‘body-shaming’ her.

In the video which Teni shared to her Instagram story, her mother can be heard praising herself and saying she’s the only one who can tell her daughter the truth.

Teni’s mother

She also did not fail to add that the young rapper looks like a bag of beans whenever she’s performing on stage despite her efforts to make her lose weight by buying fridge and microwave in the house.

READ  BBNaija: Fans react to Cee-C Altering Payporte's Dress, Call her an ingrate

Teni can be heard laughing in the background while the mother concluded saying, even prayers cannot remove her fat. Lol.

Watch the video below:





Tags

You may also like

DFL-Supercup; Why Bayern Munich Would Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday

What winning Sevilla on Sunday means to Messi

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with Tricycle in Adamawa state (PHOTOS)

APC supporters mock PDP supporters over Bauchi,Kogi and Katsina elections

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million yearly (Photos)

“If God tells me sowing of seed does not work, I will disobey him” – Pastor Fatoyinbo

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with tricycle (Photos)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million annually (Photos)

Why Kogi Bye-elections must be cancelled – PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *