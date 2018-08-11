Uncategorized, Viral

“you look like a bag of beans. Prayers can’t remove fat,” – Singer Teni’s mom expresses concern over her weight (Video)

"you look like a bag of beans. Prayers can’t remove fat,” - Singer Teni’s mom expresses concern over her weightFargin singer, Teniola Apata, aka Teni Entertainer, has taken to her social media page to shared a hilarious video of her mother expressing concern over her weight.

In the video, her mother can be heard praising herself and saying she’s the only one who can tell her daughter the truth.

She also said that the young rapper looks like a bag of beans whenever she’s performing on stage despite her efforts to make her lose weight by buying fridge and microwave in the house.

READ  I Found Out My Wife Cooks With Her Urine For Me So That I Won’t Cheat On Her – Husband Cries Out

Teni can be heard laughing in the background while the mother concluded saying, even prayers cannot remove her fat. Lol.

Watch the video below:


Tags

You may also like

Olamide shades NBC as he releases new song, titled “PUNA”

IG comedian, Laughpillscomedy shares screenshot of his chat with a man who wants to have sex with him

SARS officers allegedly tag student Yahoo boy, extort 17k from him

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with Tricycle in Adamawa state (PHOTOS)

‘You look like a bag of beans, even prayers cannot remove your fat’ – Singer Teni’s mom body shames her (VIDEO)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million yearly (Photos)

“If God tells me sowing of seed does not work, I will disobey him” – Pastor Fatoyinbo

Nigerian man and his American bride wed with tricycle (Photos)

Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi who works for Google, earns over ₦450 million annually (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *