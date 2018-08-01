You Picked Me From The Gutters Of Depression – Daddy Freeze Showers Praises On Fiancee

Controversial radio presenter, Daddy Freeze, has celebrated his fiance’s 40th birthday by letting the whole world know how she picked him from the gutters of depression.

Daddy Freeze and Benedicta

Popular CoolFM Lagos OAP, Daddy Freeze’s fiancee, Benedicta Elechi, turned 40-years-old today, and the media personality went all out on Instagram to shower praises on her.

Benedicta who has a baby boy with Daddy Freeze, is the C.E.O of TasteBudz Real Naija Cooking and Dictachi Foods Nigeria Ltd, a food business in the Island area of Lagos.

The convener of “Free The Sheeple” online church, Daddy Freeze penned down a lovely open letter of appreciation for her on her 40th birthday, thanking her for saving him from depression.

According to Freeze, Benedicta was the only one who believed in him when he was down. He also added that his journey with God started with her too.

Read Freeze’s letter below;

***********

“My Queen, the First Lady of the #FreeNation in Christ, @tastebudzng the one who believed in me when NO ONE and I repeat no one did, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

You picked me up from the gutters of depression, the quagmire of desolation and made me seek God and find my true calling.

Today, as God chose a humble man like me to lead nations out of slavery, he empowered me with tools. You are one of those tools.

I can’t preach if I don’t have a stable home or good food, I can’t teach God’s word if I am depressed, unhappy or lonely and as you have helped bring succor to my life and tranquility to my world, so will he who sent me on this errand bless you abundantly and empower you to continue being the angel that you have always been.

As you turn 40 today, may the light of the LORD never depart from your life, and may his grace remain upon you always, in Jesus name, AMEN!.”