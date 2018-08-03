Local News

Young Man Who Carried Huge Tumor On His Face For Years, Shocks Classmates With New Look (Photos)

Bernard, a 19-year-old boy, who carried a large tumour on his face for some years, got a new life when he underwent a surgery to correct the deformity and his friends cannot believe the his new look.

It will be recalled that the young man who had a medical condition known as neurofibroma, carried a large growth on his face  for some years, until it was removed through a surgery on the Mercy Ships.

Now, the young man has amazed his classmates with his new look. It was gathered that the day Bernard confidently walked back into school without his large facial neurofibroma, his classmates looked on in awe and excitement for him!

“We cannot believe it!” said one friend. “What a difference this will make to his life!”

