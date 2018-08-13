News, Uncategorized

Young woman plans to marry her zombie doll (Photos)

A 19-year-old woman has fallen in love with her zombie doll and plans to marry it next month.

Felicity Kadlec, from Massachusetts, revealed that she’s in a romantic relationship with the doll and that she’s hoping they will get married. Felicity says that she has been in a relationship with her zombie doll, Kelly, for the past three years. She’s even got her name tattooed on her arm.

The doll was purchased from a “creepy doll collection website and gifted to Felicity when she was just 13.Explaining how her relationship with Kelly the doll started, Felicity said: “I found Kelly on a creepy doll collection website and I was gifted her when I was 13. But it wasn’t until I was 16-years-old that I started to get feelings for her, but it was something that I kept on trying to deny.” .

She continued: “I have had boyfriends in the past, and I always thought that I was in love with them – but they never made me feel the way I do now. Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t understand our relationship, but I am so confident that I’m in love with Kelly that I got her name tattooed on my arm. We have an intimate relationship which is progressing in the normal way – and we are getting married in September.

“Our relationship has been on and off since I was 16, because I would tell myself that it was wrong and break it off. But over the past year I have really come to terms with my feelings for her and I know that my love for her cannot be changed. I got her name tattooed on my arm in the spring because she’s always going to be a part of my heart – she is a part of me and no one can change that. I am intimate with Kelly – I caress her and feel safe with her, and I feel a genuine connection when I’m having an intimate moment with her.” Having sexual or romantic feelings for inanimate objects is called objectophilia.

