‘Your soft nature is always mistaken for weakness’ – Rosy Meurer writes as she appreciates Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband

Actress Rosy Meurer who shot to prominence after being involved in the marriage crash saga of actress, Tonto Dikeh and her now ex-husband Oladunni Olakunle Churchill has appreciated him today.

She took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on him writing;

“So today my #MCM goes to no other but my Boss, my Friend and my Mentor Dr. Olakunle Churchill. You have imparted skills in me that has changed my career and also the way I see and take life. You have been a great Leader, not just to me but to a lot of people around the world. A good leader sees not just who we are but inspires us to be who we can be. Your vision and dedication really inspires me. You didnt set out to be a leader but to make a difference. It’s never about the role for you but always about the goal. Your patience and soft nature is always mistaken for weakness but I’ve learnt from you that nothing is softer than water but its force can break the strongest of rocks. I must say, it’s takes courage to stay delicate in a world this cruel and for that I admire you and your strength. These days people know the price of everything and the value of nothing. I appreciate your constant effort in seeing that I become the best of myself. Bless you and bless you and bless you 🙏🤗🤗🤗🙏 #wcw

Also I got tagged this picture and I thought it was adorable so I used it instead of a single picture of you. 🤷‍♀️ Tag him if you know him and love him too 😍 #mentor #friend #family”