You’re a liar! Nigerians drag Ben Bruce,ask for apology after ‘lying’ about Nass invasion

There were serious rancour on social media yesterday after senator Ben Murray Bruce raised the alarm that the National Assembly had been blocked. The lawmaker accused senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio and ‘his DSS gang’ of invading the National Assembly and trying to illegally impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The senator, also claimed that the reason for yesterday’s National Assembly blockade by armed officers of the Department of State Services, DSS was a plot to install Akpabio as Senate President.

Nigerians have also taken time to analyse Bruce’s accusations buy have come of with various theories. Some people wondered why the only lawmakers present at NASS that morning were only from People’s Democratic Party, PDP. They also noted that most All progressives Congress, APC senators were far away from the NASS complex, wondering how it was possible for Saraki to be impeached without APC senators being on ground.

They also stressed the that Akpabio was far away in Akwa Ibom, Remi Tinubu was in Lagos and no APC senator was at the complex. They demanded an apology from the Lawmaker for spreading ‘fake news’ and also mocked his continuous call to foreign embassies to ban Akpabio’s visas and those of his family members.

