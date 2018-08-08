You’re a liar! Nigerians drag Ben Bruce,ask for apology after ‘lying’ about Nass invasion

There were serious rancour on social media yesterday after senator Ben Murray Bruce raised the alarm that the National Assembly had been blocked. The lawmaker accused senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio and ‘his DSS gang’ of invading the National Assembly and trying to illegally impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The senator, also claimed that the reason for yesterday’s National Assembly blockade by armed officers of the Department of State Services, DSS was a plot to install Akpabio as Senate President.

Nigerians have also taken time to analyse Bruce’s accusations buy have come of with various theories. Some people wondered why the only lawmakers present at NASS that morning were only from People’s Democratic Party, PDP. They also noted that most All progressives Congress, APC senators were far away from the NASS complex, wondering how it was possible for Saraki to be impeached without APC senators being on ground.

They also stressed the that Akpabio was far away in Akwa Ibom, Remi Tinubu was in Lagos and no APC senator was at the complex. They demanded an apology from the Lawmaker for spreading ‘fake news’ and also mocked his continuous call to foreign embassies to ban Akpabio’s visas and those of his family members.

See what they wrote below

At the same time senator Ben Bruce alleged that APC senators are already in the chamber, aides to the Senate president were spreading messages in the social media that the same APC senators are meeting inside Sheraton Hotels to impeach Saraki. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) August 8, 2018

Ben Bruce should apologise to Nigerians for lying against Akpabio and other APC senators. He made a false allegations against them by saying the DSS was allowing APC senators alone to the National Assembly when none of them was even around. Where is the common sense? — Bolaji Repete (@BolajiRepete) August 8, 2018

I insist that what you watched yesterday was pure #PollywoodScript (1st heard Pollywood from @Mr_JAGs POLLYTICS+NOLLYWOOD=Pollywood).#TheScript was written by @bukolasaraki

Specially featuring his main man, Daura head of DSS..

Directed by Ben Bruce..#PollywoodScript thread👇 — Taiwo_Ajakaye (@dmightyangel) August 8, 2018

If i may ask..

3, Did anyone has any video of any APC Senator that was seen in the NASS complex ??

4, @benmurraybruce claimed that Sen Akpabio was leading APC senators to overthrow Saraki, when Akpabio was in far away Akwaibom. Has anyone asked Ben Bruce to come and explain ?? — onah chijioke (@CJodogwu) August 8, 2018

The most hilarious part of yesterday's DSS invasion of NASS is the constant threat by Sen. Ben Bruce to ban everyone involved for life from getting a US/UK visa. I was wondering does Mr. Common Sense now issue Visa? Or someone can't make heaven without visiting US/UK? 😁 — Ayanbisi Temitope. A (@Dr_Aphiz) August 8, 2018

"I will revoke Akpabio's visa to USA,UK,Canada,EU,UN.

His children and wife too.

All those supporting this plot to make Akpabio Senate President will also lose their visas,i can assure you of that"

Ben Bruce Mental disorder is real 😅😃😃😂😁😀😀 — ENZO UZOR NZERIBE (@enzo_uzor) August 7, 2018

So Ben Bruce knows to tell people to get pictures and Names of all security guys that he'll submit to UN. LoL. But the hundreds of Videos, pictures, names&evidence of Police Brutality/#EndSARS Agitation on here daily never caught his Attention. Jokers. — Zulqy™ (@zulqy77) August 7, 2018

BREAKING: Finally, Senators, Reps allowed to enter National Assembly So much Drama from Banks Omishore, Sen. Ben Bruce and goons who are trying to enter into NASS at 5 am. Is NASS their bedroom? — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) August 7, 2018