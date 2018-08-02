Youths Shut Down Benue Capital Over ‘Police Brutality’, Call Akume A Traitor (Photos)

It has been reported that over 5,000 youths drawn from various groups, on Wednesday, paralyzed commercial activities in Makurdi, the Benue State capital over what they termed police brutality in the State.



According to Daily Post, the youth group displaying placards bearing various inscriptions lamented that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

The protesters, who described former Benue State governor, George Akume a betrayal for selling out his people, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was a threat to the nation’s democracy.

They vowed to stand by the state governor, Samuel Ortom despite the distractions from the presidency.

