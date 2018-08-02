Local News

Youths Shut Down Benue Capital Over ‘Police Brutality’, Call Akume A Traitor (Photos)

It has been reported that over 5,000 youths drawn from various groups, on Wednesday, paralyzed commercial activities in Makurdi, the Benue State capital over what they termed police brutality in the State.


According to Daily Post, the youth group displaying placards bearing various inscriptions lamented that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat.

The protesters, who described former Benue State governor, George Akume a betrayal for selling out his people, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was a threat to the nation’s democracy.

READ  Boko Haram Remains Largely Decimated Despite Recent Attacks - Mohammed

They vowed to stand by the state governor, Samuel Ortom despite the distractions from the presidency.

More to come…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Kwara State PDP Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo Reportedly Decamps To APC

Man On The Run After Killing His Girlfriend In Anambra Community

APC Spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi Resigns (Full Statement)

See How Governor Fayose Reacted After Saraki Dumped APC

Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Senate President Saraki’s Defection From Ruling APC To PDP

Barca Star, Yerry Mina Reveals What Happened After Making Bets With Messi And Suarez Over Free Kicks

Defection: APC Suffers Huge Losses

All Juicy Appointments Went To Katsina, Lagos – Saraki Addresses Supporters On Defection

BREAKING News: 23 Out Of 24 APC Kwara House Of Assembly Lawmakers Dump Party For PDP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *